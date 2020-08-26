2 Broward women arrested on charges involving sex trafficking of minors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested two women who, they said, were involved in the sex trafficking of minors.

The FBI announced the arrest of 21-year-old Kiara Nunez of Hollywood and 19-year-old Alexandra Ramirez of Coral Springs.

Detectives didn’t offer any details surrounding the arrests, simply saying the pair were arrested for their alleged involvement in the sex trafficking of minors. The pair now face federal charges.

Anyone with information about this FBI investigation or human trafficking is urged to call (754) 703-2000.

