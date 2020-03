POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida organizations are feeding a need in Broward County.

Isle Casino Racing in Pompano Beach and Church by the Glades in Coral Springs have teamed up to donate thousands of pounds of fresh food.

Volunteers on Monday packed up the products and loaded trucks to have the food distributed among several nonprofits.

