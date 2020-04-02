2 Broward inmates test positive for coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of the inmates was housed at the North Broward Bureau in Pompano Beach.

He tested positive Wednesday after being brought to the hospital for something unrelated.

Staffers who were in contact with the inmate have been advised to self-isolate.

The second inmate tested positive for the virus Thursday.

