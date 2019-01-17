2 Broward burglary suspects in custody after fleeing into Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have detained two suspects wanted for a burglary in Broward County.

According to officials, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating reports of a burglary in Deerfield Beach. As the subjects fled the scene, deputies followed them to Northwest 80th Street and Eighth Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade where MDP officers took them into custody.

Cameras captured officers with their guns drawn, searching a vehicle.

Shortly after, a man and a woman were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, deputies are investigating the burglary.

