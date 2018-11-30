NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who broke into a home in Miami Shores and used the victim’s credit cards to buy gift cards.

According to Miami Shores Police, surveillance video captured the duo at a 7-Eleven gas station in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 119th Street, just after the overnight burglary.

Investigators said the subjects entered the victim’s residence along Northwest 94th Street through an open dining room window between 11 p.m. on Thursday and 2 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the homeowner was asleep inside the home at the time.

Once inside, investigators said, the perpetrators removed the victim’s purse and tote bag from the dining room table.

Police said the pair purchased gift cards at the 7-Eleven using the victim’s credit cards.

If you have any information on this occupied burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

