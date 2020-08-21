2 boys, mother transported after being attacked by dog in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two boys and their mother have been transported to the hospital after they were attacked by a dog inside a Coral Springs home.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Northwest 106th Avenue and 105th Terrace at around 2:30 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the boys are 11 and 12 years old, and their mother is 35.

Police said a pit bull that was being fostered by this family bit the younger boy in the face. His brother and mother were injured when they tried to intervene.

Police said the attack ended when the 12-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed the dog in the back.

Area residents said there is some sort of dog training business being run out of the home, but it remains unclear whether this had anything to do with the incident.

Neighbor Guido Telmosse said he’s shocked that one of those dogs attacked the family.

“He walks on the street with them. They don’t bother anybody. I don’t understand,” he said. “I mean … the dog never comes near anybody.”

The 11-year-old boy was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. He will probably require surgery, but it does not appear his injuries are life-threatening.

The other two victims were transported by ground and are expected to be OK.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. He will then be quarantined, and within the next two weeks, officials will determine its fate.

