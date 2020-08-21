2 boys, mother bitten by pit bull they were fostering in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two boys and their mother have been transported to the hospital after they were attacked by a dog inside their Coral Springs home.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Northwest 106th Avenue and 105th Terrace at around 2:30 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the boys are 11 and 12 years old, and their mother is 35.

Police said a pit bull that was being fostered by this family bit the younger boy in the face. His brother tried to intervene and was bitten in the back of the head.

Shortly after, investigators said, their mother got involved and was bitten on the arm.

“At that time, the older brother, 12 years of age, ended up separating the dog from the mom,” said Coral Springs Police officer Chris Swinson.

Police said the attack ended when the 12-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed the dog in the back.

The family owns other dogs, and there is a dog training business attached to their address, but police said the pit bull has only been at the home for two to three weeks. The family had been trying to find a home for the canine.

Neighbor Guido Telmosse said he’s shocked that one of those dogs attacked the family.

“When they walk on the street with him, they don’t bother anybody. I don’t understand,” he said. “I mean … the dog never comes near anybody.”

The 11-year-old boy was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. He will probably require surgery, but it does not appear his injuries are life-threatening.

His brother was transported by ground and is expected to be OK.

The boys’ mother was treated for her arm injury at the scene.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment. He will then be quarantined, and within the next two weeks, officials will determine its fate.

