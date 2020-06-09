2 bodies found along Fort Lauderdale beach investigated as murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two male bodies found along the shore of a Fort Lauderdale beach as a double homicide.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to the area along the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard at approximately 6:13 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials initially called the circumstances suspicious and offered few details before later confirming in the afternoon that detectives are investigating the deaths as murders.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where detectives could be seen near the bodies found along the sand. The scene has been blocked off with crime scene tape.

“The most important thing that we can ask for here is the public’s help,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

