2 boats catch fire at marina in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Two boats have been left charred after catching fire at a Key Largo marina.

Firefighters and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to fire at the Pelican Cay RV Park and Campground, located along Morris Avenue, at around 4 a.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews also assisted in putting out the fire.

The area was evacuated while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames scorching the 50-foot and a 25-foot vessel.

There were no injuries reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

