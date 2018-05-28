2 boats at Fort Lauderdale dock catch fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two boats docked at Fort Lauderdale’s Bahia Mar caught on fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene where large flames could be seen at the dock early Monday morning.

One of the vessels docked at Bahia Mar, along the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, was gutted.

Officials said no one was hurt in this case.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

