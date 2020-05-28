2 boaters rescued after vessel capsizes east of Turkey Point

BISCAYNE BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – Two boaters had to be rescued after their vessel capsized in open water several miles east of Turkey Point.

The incident happened earlier on Thursday.

Air rescue was dispatched to the scene, but it was cancelled after the boaters said they did not need medical attention.

A Miami-Dade Police vessel picked up the stranded boaters and took them to shore.

