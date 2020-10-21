2 bloodhound pups join BSO’s Tamarac District to search for missing people

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for training for two four-legged hounds on the force.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office welcomed two 12-week-old bloodhound pups to the Tamarac District’s force.

The department posted a picture on Twitter of the new team members with their handlers.

Recently, we welcomed two 12-week old bloodhound pups to BSO's Tamarac District which were donated by the Jimmy Ryce Center. Handlers and K9s, Deputies Jarvey Berman / K9 Ryley (L) and Tony Sun / K9 Bluey (R), will begin training immediately on looking for missing people. pic.twitter.com/fw0R2E0bVw — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 20, 2020

The bloodhounds will start their training to locate missing people.

They were donated by the Jimmy Ryce Center, created by Don and Claudine Ryce after their son Jimmy was kidnapped, raped and killed in 1995.

The foundation has donated hundreds of bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies all around the U.S.

