KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two bicyclists who had to be taken to the hospital after they were struck in a hit-and-run in Key Biscayne are speaking out, as the alleged hit-and-run driver bonds out of jail.

The alleged incident happened while the two men were riding in the bike lane along Crandon Boulevard last week. The victims, who are avid bicyclists, said they were hit from behind.

“There’s pictures of the scene where we’re sitting, and I’ll just never forget this spot again,” victim Gabriel Larrea said. “This is exactly where I landed, we landed. I was able to see the white pickup truck drive away.”

When asked what his pain is like, victim Conrad Gomez said, “From 1 to 10? Like 15. I thought I was dead. We were lucky to be alive.”

Gomez said he broke his clavicle in multiple spots. Larrea, meanwhile, suffered multiple injuries to his lower body.

Police said 58-year-old Joseph Gilbert stands accused of striking the two men did not stop and fled the area. On Thursday, he was jailed on hit-and-run-related charges following his arrest by Miami-Dade Police.

Cameras captured Gilbert as he bonded out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Thursday night.

“Before we knew it, we were on the grass looking at each other, trying to figure out what just happened,” Larrea said. “I couldn’t believe someone could leave us like that, but it just didn’t really make sense how someone could leave us there.”

Attorney Lee Marks, who has represented families of fallen riders, as well as others struck by vehicles, is a passionate bicyclist himself. He said to drivers in South Florida that mistakes happen, but they have to remain on the scene.

“Speed kills,” Marks said. “Stay on the scene. There’s no reason to leave the scene. You’re going to get caught.”

