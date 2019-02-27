MIAMI (WSVN) - A pair of baby giraffes have made their South Florida debut at Zoo Miami.

For the first time since being born earlier this month, two babies walked out into an exhibit at ZooMiami with their mothers, Wednesday.

The newborns had been kept inside a specialized area where they could bond with the moms and be introduced to their herd.

Both babies weighed more than 100 pounds at birth.

