2 arrests made in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Halloween party in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two people in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a Halloween party at a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Police arrested 17-year-old Josue Cao and 18-year-old Matthew Hernandez in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Angel Cueli, Wednesday.

Cueli was shot Saturday night at a house party in Southwest Miami-Dade. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Cao has been charged with second-degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and tampering with an electronic device.

Hernandez faces charges of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Hernandez is now behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

