2 arrested in NW Miami-Dade drug bust; cash, guns also seized

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police made a large drug bust Northwest Miami-Dade that also included guns and cash.

Miami-Dade Police found the illegal drugs while executing a search warrant at a residence near Northwest 17th Avenue and 93rd Street, Friday.

Officers found cocaine, crack and oxycodone, as well as firearms and about $1,000 in cash.

Police took Anthony Wiggan and Bernard Bergess, both 21 years old, into custody.

Both have been charged with drug trafficking.

