2 arrested in murder of longtime NW Miami-Dade pastor

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made arrests in the murder of a pastor in Miami.

Pastor Gregory Boyd was gunned down in the parking lot of a strip mall in Northwest Miami-Dade on Sept. 10.

Boyd was caught in the crossfire of a shootout, according to police.

Police arrested 20-year-old Latravia Bell and 31-year-old Nathaniel Roberson.

