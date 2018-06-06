2 arrested in Miami Beach drug raid

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach’s SWAT team conducted a drug raid in South Beach, Wednesday morning.

At around 5 a.m., detectives, SWAT officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed search warrants on two apartments in the 1300 block of Alton Road. Miami Beach Police said this followed a two-month drug trafficking investigation that began on Ocean Drive.

Officers arrested one person during the raid, saying the suspect is a supplier of marijuana, cocaine and other narcotics on South Beach. Investigators said he was living in Miami Beach under a false alias and was wanted in Indiana for methamphetamine trafficking.

During the raid, detectives recovered about three pounds of marijuana and a handgun.

Police said the supplier is also likely to be charged in federal court for illegally selling a handgun.

Another person was also arrested during the search, but their involvement is unknown.

