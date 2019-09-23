2 arrested in Marathon after lengthy pursuit by deputies

MARATHON, Fla. (WSVN) – A man and a woman have been arrested in Marathon after they lead authorities on a lengthy pursuit through several keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a “Be On The Lookout” alert for a stolen red Dodge van with Virginia tags after it was spotted traveling southbound in Key Largo at around 3 p.m., Saturday.

A deputy attempted to stop the van but it sped off.

A pursuit ensued, but it was cancelled shortly after due to the reckless disregard for safety displayed by the driver, according to officials.

The driver behind the wheel, later identified ad 21-year-old Eric Kincaid, was seen holding his cellphone out of the vehicle’s window several times. Authorities said he appeared to either be taking a selfie or streaming the pursuit live.

Spike strips were deployed by deputies and although one of the van’s rear tires deflated, Kincaid continued to flee.

Miles away, spike strips were deployed again but Kincaid was able to avoid them.

In an attempt to stop the brazen driver, deputes set up the spike strips for a third time, and after the van passed through, both front tires were deflated.

Kincaid continued to flee from authorities.

The last round of spike strips were set up on the Seven Mile Bridge and the vehicle’s fourth tire was deflated.

Kincaid finally stopped the van three miles away and was taken into custody. He has been charged with fleeing and eluding officers, driving on a suspended license and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

A passenger in the van, 22-year-old Diana Louise Stokes, was also arrested and charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.

There were no injuries reported.

