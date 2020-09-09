2 arrested in killing of 7-year-old outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two people in connection to the killing of a 7-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting outside her Northwest Miami-Dade home, according to the girl’s mother.

Shanlavie Drayton said on Wednesday that Miami-Dade Police detectives had two people in custody for the killing of Alana Washington, her daughter.

Antonio Robinson, one of the men arrested for killing Washington, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. The second man was arrested out of state.

“I got a phone call that said two people were taken into custody. I feel great that they’re in custody. I just thank God that they’re in custody,” Drayton said. “I’m happy they’re in custody, and so this can end, so nobody else’s child has to get hurt, no other family has to deal with this. I’m just grateful that the Miami-Dade Police Department did their job.”

Shanlavie Drayton tells #7News two are in custody in connection to the July killing of her 7-year-old Daughter, Alana Washington. The child was killed outside of her NW #Miami-Dade home during a drive-by shooting. @wsvn @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/bxG19natbC — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) September 9, 2020

Alana was shot and killed in a shooting outside of her home, along the 2900 block of Northwest 51st Street, on July 25. Three of her family members, including another child, were also shot on that day but survived.

Soon after, officials raised the reward for information on her killing to $55,000, and the community rallied to help find the people responsible for her death.

Miami-Dade Police have not confirmed the revelation to 7News, despite the repeated calls looking for information on the matter.

However, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said there will be a news conference at its downtown Miami headquarters at 2 p.m., when more about the case is expected to be revealed.

Despite a potential development towards justice, the death of Alana continues to haunt Drayton and her family.

“Horrible, horrible, horrific, it’s unexplainable,” Drayton said. “It’s just unexplainable. They’re going to be charged. They’re going to be convicted, and they’re going to go to prison for life. She has no life, so they shouldn’t have a life.”

Robinson is currently being held on no bond and faces charges of second degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

The family said they will attend the Thursday news conference.

