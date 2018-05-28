2 arrested in Keys for illegal lobster possession

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in the Florida Keys arrested two men after they were found to be in possession of illegal lobsters.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrested Marcelo Silva and Nunes Oliveira, charging with possession of out-of-season lobsters and undersized lobsters.

Silva was also hit with an additional 73 counts of illegal lobstering.

Officials said the pair were spotted catching the crustaceans in Marathon, last week.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.