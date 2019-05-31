2 arrested in fatal shooting of Opa-locka man for chain

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two young men in the fatal shooting of a man during a robbery outside an Opa-locka home but said the gunman has not been arrested.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 29-year-old Omar Alvarez was fatally gunned down outside of his mother’s home for what was believed to be a gold chain he was wearing, at around 1:30 p.m., Monday.

Officials said they took 18-year-old Jaquavious Matthews and 16-year-old Antione Lynch into custody on Thursday. They are facing charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.

Matthews appeared in bond court on Friday. He was denied bond.

Police said Antonio Lynch, the suspect identified as the gunman, has not been arrested. They have not specified whether or not he is in police custody or if he is related to Antione Lynch.

The arrests come hours after Alvarez was laid to rest. His father, also called Omar Alvarez, became emotional when reacting to the news on Friday afternoon.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what to say. He was a hardworking man,” he said. “Why him? Why him, God?”

Surveillance cameras captured the entire horrific scene. The footage showed Alvarez standing near a car in the area of Sultan and Bahman avenues while on his cellphone when he was approached by one of the suspects. The victim is then seen backing away.

A friend of Alvarez, who identified himself as Manny, said he was talking to him at the time.

“Our last conversation, we were laughing,” he said.

All of a sudden, Manny said, the call came to an abrupt end.

“I heard something, a little voice, and then it hung up,” he said.

The footage showed a man pulling out a gun and opening fire, hitting Alvarez multiple times. The suspect is then seen grabbing the victim’s jewelry and taking off.

Moments later, Alvarez’s family members could be seen rushing to help him.

Paramedics airlifted him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Manny said he later learned his friend was murdered.

“I just wish this was a fake dream, a big dream,” he said.

Alvarez leaves behind two daughters.

His father said his son’s chain wasn’t even real. He said his son always wore costume jewelry in the hopes of avoiding a situation like the one who claimed his life.

“You guys, you guys robbed my son for nothing,” he said as he fought back tears.

However, Alvarez’s father also took the opportunity to thank detectives for working quickly to make the arrests.

“I feel a little bit relieved that justice is getting done, and the cops and the media did a good job, did everything to grab the people,” he said, “but nothing is going to bring my son back.”

If you have any information that might help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.