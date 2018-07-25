2 arrested in Doral warehouse robbery following fiery crash

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight robbery at a warehouse in Doral that led to a fiery crash.

Miami-Dade Police said at around 4 a.m., they got a call about a warehouse robbery in the area of 112th and 92nd Avenue, Wednesday. The suspects reportedly broke in and stole watches.

As they tried to get away from officers, police said, the duo crashed into a tree along Northwest 114th Avenue and 74th Street, causing the car to catch fire.

According to police, two people have been taken into custody. However, they are still looking for a third person.

Niarco Garcia-Gonzalez and Alain Pacheco are facing multiple charges, including burglary and grand theft.

Officers set up a perimeter, partially blocking the eastbound lanes of the intersection of Northwest 114th Avenue and 74th Street, during their search.

7News was on the scene where a dark colored truck could be seen up on the curb with its passenger door open.

If you have any information on this robbery or crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.