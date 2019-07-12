2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl outside of a restaurant near Miami International Airport.

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was fatally shot in the parking lot of 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, located at 1395 NW 57th Ave., at around 2:45 a.m., Sunday.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Police confirmed that 20-year-old Loidel Gomez-Rouco and 22-year-old Mario Pedro Conley-Hernandez were arrested for allegedly knowing who the gunman was and that he had plans to leave the U.S.

According to investigators, they were in the parking lot when an argument broke out between them and another group of people.

Investigators said someone threw a bottle at the two suspects and two acquaintances who were with them.

In retaliation, police said, one of the suspects grabbed a rifle and fired warning shots into the ground.

A short time later, a third man grabbed the rifle and started to shoot at the crowd, sending everybody running.

Police said Alvarez-Hernandez was among those who ran to seek cover from the gunfire, but she was struck in the stomach by a stray bullet.

Her boyfriend and friends rushed her to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

After the shooting, police said, the person who shot the fatal bullet went home, unaware that he had killed somebody.

Authorities confirmed through Immigration and Customs Enforcement that the gunman had left the country.

They said he did so after learning he was responsible for her death.

Gomez-Rouco and Conley-Hernandez were charged with accessory after the fact.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

