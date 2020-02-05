2 arrested in connection to 4 South Florida bank robberies

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has announced the arrest of two men who allegedly robbed four South Florida banks in one day.

German Flaca, 26, and Christopher Lima, 29, were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Federal agents said they first targeted a Chase Bank in Miami at around 2:15 p.m., shortly before moving on to rob a Citi Bank in Pembroke Pines.

Officials said the crooks didn’t stop there and continued on to rob two more Chase Banks, one in Sunrise and another in Coral Springs.

Shortly after, a Coral Springs Police officer conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle and arrested Flaca and Lima without incident.

The Miami men are expected to appear before a judge in federal court on Wednesday.

The FBI, along with several Miami-Dade and Broward law enforcement agencies, continue to investigate the robberies.

