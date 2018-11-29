2 arrested for running illegal dental office out of bus in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested two people accused of running an illegal dental office out of a bus in Miami

Officers arrested Daniela Gonzalez and Victor Bernal, charging them with practicing dentistry without a license.

Bernal is also charged with intent to sell, dispense or deliver drugs without a prescription.

Investigators said Gonzalez and Bernal set up shop inside a bus and were providing services from a parking lot along 60th Street and Northwest 74th Avenue in Miami.

The pair were eventually busted by undercover police officers.

