2 arrested for robbing tourist in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been arrested for robbing a tourist in Miami Beach earlier this month.

Police arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Peters and 29-year-old Tuesday Grillo for the robbery of a tourist from Poland in Miami Beach on Aug. 13.

Police say the victim was returning to her rental property when she was attacked and robbed.

Officers say Peters attacked the victim while Grillo stood as a lookout.

Grillo is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, and Peters is currently being transported there.

