2 arrested following shooting, attempted robbery outside Burger King in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two people following a shooting and attempted robbery in the parking lot of a Southwest Miami-Dade Burger King.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the shooting along Southwest 97th Avenue and Bird Road, just before 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the victims were approached by two men, one of whom produced a firearm and demanded them to hand over their belongings.

According to police, the subjects also demanded the victims get inside a vehicle.

At that point, police said, a physical altercation ensued between the victims and crooks, during which there was a struggle for the firearm.

The firearm ended up going off with the bullet striking one of the subjects in the hand.

Police said the subjects then fled eastbound from the scene of the shooting in their getaway vehicle.

The subjects were subsequently located and apprehended after they were spotted entering Westchester General Hospital near South Airport Road and Southwest 75th Avenue.

Meanwhile, one victim suffered a minor graze to the leg, while the other victim suffered a facial injury. Neither of the victims were transported to the hospital.

