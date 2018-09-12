2 arrested following drug bust at Dania Beach hotel

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men vacationing from Barbados were arrested following a drug bust at a Dania Beach hotel.

Staff complained about a strong odor coming from their room at the Hyatt Place hotel along Southwest 18th Avenue and Stirling Road, Saturday evening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene and found nearly 100 pounds of marijuana inside.

Now 33-year-old Dyson Benskin and 34-year-old Calvin Braithwaite are facing drug charges, including trafficking.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.