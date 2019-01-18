2 arrested after ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders hit Miami-Dade roadways early

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two people hours after dozens of dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders swarmed Miami-Dade County roadways, as they got a head start to the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” protests expected to take over South Florida during the holiday weekend.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 21-year-old Jonathan Spignolio and 28-year-old Raymond Gonzalez were taken into custody in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade after they were spotted using off-road vehicles illegally.

Officers soon discovered the duo was armed. One of them will be charged with possession of a stolen weapon, and the other will face one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Both of the subjects’ vehicles were impounded. The scene remains active.

The arrests come after aerial cameras captured a group of riders at a gas station at Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street, also in Northwest Miami-Dade, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

That sighting followed multiple reports of ATV riders in Hialeah and Opa-locka. Bikers were also spotted in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 71st Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Just before 6 p.m., riders were seen in downtown Miami in front of the American Airlines Arena. Cellphone video showed several bikers riding dangerously close to cars along U.S. 1 near Southwest 17th Avenue in Coconut Grove.

At around 6:10 p.m., about 50 riders riders were seen getting onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 from U.S. 1. Less than 10 minutes later, they exited the highway through State Road 112. They were later spotted in the area of Northwest 71st Street and 21st Avenue.

At around 6:30 p.m., the same group was spotted heading northbound past Northwest 103rd Street.

The riders reportedly crowded roadways, cut off drivers and performed dangerous maneuvers.

The Opa Locka Police Department will be out in force this weekend for the upcoming MLK holiday to crackdown on riders who break the law during the "Wheels Up, Guns Down" ride. — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) January 18, 2019

Earlier this week, authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties issued a warning to riders stressing they will be enforcing a zero tolerance policy to such activities.

As was the case with Friday night’s arrests, officials said bikers pulled over during the holiday weekend will be arrested and have their vehicles confiscated.

The annual event, which police say is not in any way sanctioned in any official way, has taken place across South Florida in previous years over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend to protest gun violence.

Authorities advised drivers to observe caution at stoplights and intersections throughout the weekend.

