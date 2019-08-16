2 arrested after shooting leaves one dead, others injured in Little Haiti neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested suspected of the fatal shooting of a man that also injured others in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to officials, 38-year-old Brandon Richards and 47-year-old Jermaine Johnson shot three people inside of a home in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 58th Street in the early morning hours of July 27.

When City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, a man was found dead at the back of the property with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man was located on the sidewalk in front of a nearby house also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

According to the arrest warrant, a woman said she was at home with two other people when she heard a knock at the door. When she opened the door, her ex-boyfriend, Richards and Johnson, forced their way into the home and shot at all three victims.

Witnesses told officers after shots were fired a man could be heard begging for his life before more rounds were fired.

It remains unclear what injuries the woman sustained in the shooting.

Richards and Johnson have both been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Richards appeared in court on Friday and received no bond.

