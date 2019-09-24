2 arrested after robbery in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody after a robbery occurred in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Opa-Locka Boulevard just before 10 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the suspected crooks bailed out of a vehicle in the area and fled on foot from officers.

They were taken into custody shortly after.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a several officers could be seen investigating inside of a white vehicle.

