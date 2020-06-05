2 arrested after police pursuit, crash in NW Miami-Dade

At least two subjects have been arrested in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The arrest followed a crash involving two City of Miami Police vehicles in the area of Northwest 50th Street and 24th Court at approximately 3:30 a.m., Friday.

Police said they were conducting an unrelated investigation when they spotted a van that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a crime that took place in April.

They said the driver of the van did not stop for officers as they pursued the vehicle.

At least two people were taken into custody when the pursuit came to an end.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.