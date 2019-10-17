2 arrested after police find 5 stolen high-end vehicles at Opa-Locka chop shop

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two people after investigators found several stolen high-end vehicles at an apparent chop shop in Opa-Locka.

Opa-Locka Police detectives discovered the cars and car parts at the location off Northwest 139th Street, Thursday.

Opa-Locka Police Chief James Dobson said the location was found thanks to a tip investigators received two weeks ago.

“We follow up on every anonymous tip that we get, and this one panned out,” Dobson said. “A total of five vehicles — all high-end vehicles.”

Dobson said investigators found BMWs, a Cadillac Escalade SUV and an Inifinti SUV at the location.

“There are also some vehicles inside that are dismantled, so we don’t know right now if they were going to ship them outside, or if they were going to do hold or come in parts,” Dobson said.

He added that he is confident investigators stumbled on an undercover, illegal and much larger investigation. Dobson said there is no doubt the location is a chop shop.

“A vehicle is in parts, and it’s broken down, whether it be rebranded or their parts are just taken out and shipped out of the country or to another location,” Dobson said. “Once it gets to the location, the vehicle is put back together.”

According to Dobson, investigators spoke to the property management company that owns the location. The company said the three units where the operation was taking place were not rented out.

“So they actually came here illegally, set up shop, not paying any rent here in this property and conducted this illegal business,” Dobson said.

Police have not identified the two people arrested.

