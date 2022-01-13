LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have been arrested after packages were stolen from a front porch in Lauderdale Lakes.

Javon James and Shenara Lindo are now behind bars.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said one of the suspects walked up to a home near Northwest 34th Terrace and 40th Court on Monday and stole packages that had been dropped off.

The crook on camera took off in a waiting SUV.

The homeowner said the packages contained designer slippers and a cell phone.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox