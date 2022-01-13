LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have been arrested after packages were stolen from a front porch in Lauderdale Lakes.

Javon James and Shenara Lindo are now behind bars.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said one of the suspects walked up to a home near Northwest 34th Terrace and 40th Court on Monday and stole packages that had been dropped off.

The crook on camera took off in a waiting SUV.

The homeowner said the packages contained designer slippers and a cell phone.

