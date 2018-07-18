2 arrested after Miami crash that killed man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested two people in connection to a crash that killed a man in Miami.

Officers arrested Danny Tejera and Mellissa Castro for driving without a license and for grand theft auto.

According to police, the pair stole a red pickup truck and crashed into another vehicle near Northwest 14th Avenue and 35th Street.

Luis Cancio, who was driving the other vehicle at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

