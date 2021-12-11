MIAMI (WSVN) - Two arrests were made related to the attack that took place in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood Friday.

Miami Police arrested 34-year-old Emilio Vilchez and 32-year-old Carlos Benitez Saturday, after an apparent argument led to an elderly man getting attacked with a machete.

Both subjects were charged with Felony Battery.

The victim remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Both subjects will appear in bond court.

Benitez is being held with a bond amount of $5,000 plus house arrest.

Vilchez will be on house arrest and was issued a stay away order for Jorge Guzman.

Police are still investigating the incident.

