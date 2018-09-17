SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two people in connection to a carjacking at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Officials said both subjects confessed to Sunrise Police detectives that they stole a 2014 Nissan from the shopping center’s parking lot, last week.

Investigators said the duo crashed the vehicle in Fort Lauderdale the next day.

The victim was able to identify the robbers.

The stolen Nissan has been recovered.

