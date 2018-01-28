SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Police took two male juveniles into custody after, officials said, an armed subject threatened a woman in a residential neighborhood in Sweetwater, Sunday afternoon.

Multiple agencies, including Sweetwater Police, Miami-Dade Police and the Florida Highway Patrol, responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 110th Avenue and Seventh Street.

Authorities set up a perimeter and blocked off several blocks for hours.

Sunday night, 7News cameras showed several officers putting one of juveniles in a police cruiser. They were both placed in handcuffs and taken away.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.