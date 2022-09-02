BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody after they led officers in a chase that started in Broward County, ended with a crash in Boca Raton and was preceded by an armed robbery at a cellphone store.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, the chaotic chain of events started when the gun-wielding male subjects stole numerous cellphone at the Metro PCS along North Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach and fled in a while vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene of the robbery at around 3:45 p.m.

Some time later, investigators said, officers spotted the vehicle along Interstate 95 and followed it northbound until the pursuit came to a crashing end.

The subjects took off on foot but officers apprehended them a short time later.

First responders with Boca Raton Fire Rescue worked to extricate someone from a vehicle involved in the crash.

Northbound traffic along Northwest Spanish River Boulevard was temporarily diverted at Broken Sound while police investigated.

The total estimated value of the items taken from the store is unknown.

Police have not identified the subjects and have not specified whether or not they are adults.

