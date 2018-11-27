2 armed robbers pose as police officers, target Corvette-driving victim

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for two crooks who posed as police officers, pulled over a man driving a Corvette in Southwest Miami-Dade and robbed him.

Miami-Dade Police said the crooks robbed the victim near Southwest 45th Street and 123rd Avenue, late Monday night.

Officials said a black Dodge Charger with flashing strobe lights pulled over the victim’s Corvette. That’s when the duo approached the driver of the Corvette, flashed a gun and stunned him with a Taser.

The crooks got away with a gold chain, gold ring and approximately $2,000 in cash.

The robbers ran back to their vehicle and took off.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

