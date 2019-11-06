2 armed men steal victim’s car, cellphone in parking lot of Doral bank

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two armed men stole a person’s car and cellphone in the parking lot of a Doral bank.

The carjacking happened at the Regions Bank along Northwest 82nd Avenue and 36th Street at around 12:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Doral Police said the armed men also took the victim’s cellphone.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

