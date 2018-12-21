2 armed crooks ambush and rob man in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video that has just been released shows two men aiming guns at a man before stealing his belongings he had loaded into his car in Wynwood.

The man was robbed at gunpoint after he left the Morplay music studio in Wynwood and was loading his belongings into the truck on his car, late Thursday night.

The footage shows the victim putting away his things when, Miami Police said, a black Cadillac sedan pulled up next to his car, near Northwest Miami Court and 21st Street.

That’s when two men exited the vehicle, pointing guns at him.

The victim was instructed to lie down on the ground while one of the subjects ransacked his trunk.

Officials said the duo made off with jewelry, shoes and electronics.

Police are searching for the two men seen on camera, along with the driver of that Cadillac.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

