Video catches carjacking victim springing into action at Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - A carjacking victim took matters into his own hands after two armed crooks tried to drive off in his pickup truck in Miami, and it was all caught on camera.

City of Miami Police responded to a 7-Eleven gas station in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 79th Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 30.

Officials said one man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a 2004 Nissan Frontier pickup truck when a newer model gray Nissan Altima pulled up beside him and two armed men got out.

The driver of the pickup truck was near the bed of the vehicle securing a dirt bike when one of the armed men approached him and demanded his belongings.

A second armed man, meanwhile, approached a second victim who was inside of the truck and demanded he give up his belongings.

Surveillance footage shows both of the crooks fighting with the victims before the victim inside of the truck was able to run inside of the gas station for safety.

The other victim outside was able to grab his own gun, but it did not deter the crooks from jumping into the truck and fleeing from the scene.

The victim could be seen jumping onto the bed of the truck as the armed carjackers drove off.

After driving a short distance from the scene, the thieves saw the victim armed with his gun, stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

Detectives are looking for two men, both believed to be around 20 to 21 years old and standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall.

One of the crooks was last seen wearing a white T-shirt covering his face, while his partner was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt covering his face.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

