2 alleged armed carjackers arrested following chase through Miami-Dade, Broward counties

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed carjacking in South Florida turning into a chase and capture that spanned two counties.

Miami-Dade Police reached out to Broward Sheriff’s Office for help after a Mercedes-Benz was stolen at gunpoint, Monday.

Broward officials tracked the car down, with the crooks leading them on a chase before bailing out in Fort Lauderdale.

Bobby Clyde Bean, 52, and 24 year-old Chloe Jamison were arrested on the scene.

They face several charges, including grand theft auto.

