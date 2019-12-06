2-alarm fire causes partial building collapse at Hialeah strip mall

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are battling a two-alarm fire that caused part of a building to collapse at a Hialeah strip mall.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1700 block of Palm Avenue at around 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to fire officials, firefighters made entry into the building but had to get out, and 55 firefighters are battling the blaze defensively.

Fire officials said the fire began inside the Montes De Oca pizzeria and has since been contained.

Despite the fire being contained, firefighters are continuing to pour water into the structure because they fear that some hot spots could reignite the fire.

7News cameras captured heavy flames and smoke billowing from the structure.

No injuries were reported and the pizzeria was empty at the time of the fire.

The pizzeria has been deemed a total loss, according to fire officials.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.