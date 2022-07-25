FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating the scene of the crime after two people were airlifted to the hospital.

They were involved in a shooting on the 900th block of Southwest 6th place in Florida City, Monday morning.

Dozens of evidence markers were spread out at the scene of the crime.

Bullets holes were also found in at least two cars.

One of the victims was a child and was airlifted to Kendall Trauma Center.

Another person was transported to Jackson South Hospital.

Florida City Police have taped off the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back on WSVN.com for more updates on this story.

