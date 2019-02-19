2 airlifted to hospital after reported drive-by shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been airlifted to the hospital after a reported drive-by shooting in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units reported to the scene along the 14000 block of Northwest 23rd Court, just after 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Fire Rescue crews airlifted two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

