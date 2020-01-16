2 airlifted following police-involved crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a police cruiser in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 127th Street just before 6:45 p.m., Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one of their officers was on patrol in the area riding in a marked cruiser when the crash occurred.

The two riders were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition, and the officer was not transported, police said.

It remains unclear who was at fault for the crash.

