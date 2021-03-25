2 airlifted following crash along Turnpike in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle along Florida’s Turnpike.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Northwest 170th Street at around 11:20 a.m., Thursday.

7SKyForce HD hovered over the scene where a motorcycle could be seen on the back of a flatbed truck.

Two adults were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as all lanes remain blocked.

